Above normal temperatures will continue into next week

25 WEATHER — Well folks, if you are looking for fall, keep looking. There is really no major changes coming our way through the end of the month. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend. We will get close to another record highs Thursday at 91°. At least lows continue to make it down into the 60s, so that's about the only fall we will feel for awhile.

Next week, more of the same is on the way. We may have highs stay in the upper 80s, but that is still well above average for late October. A system may get close enough for an isolated shower or two on Halloween, but I wouldn't worry too much at this point. We may see a bigger pattern change as we get into November, but that is still many days away, so just grin and bear it for awhile longer.