Above Normal Temperatures Through Friday

Breezy south winds will continue this evening as a powerful storm system moves to our north across the Plains tonight. It will stay mild here as clouds increase with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will bring more clouds and above normal temperatures. Highs should be close to 80°. The record high is 84°, so that one should be safe unless we see more sun than currently expected. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday evening as a weak front stalls just north of Central Texas.

Friday looks warm again with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will arrive late Friday night and Saturday morning. That will start to change everything as we head into the weekend. Showers and storms should develop along the front around midnight Saturday, and these will push across the area Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few stronger storms with small hail and gusty winds. Rain will end from north to south during the day Saturday with temperatures falling through the 50s into the upper 40s.

Sunday looks decent with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Another system will roll into the area Sunday night and Monday. This will bring another chance of showers with highs Monday in the low 50s.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist