Above normal temperatures continue Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Mornings will remain cool.
THE BREAKDOWN:
- Cool morning gives way to above normal temperatures this afternoon.
- Highs in the 90s, slowly rising to upper 90s into the weekend.
- Strong cold front blasts through next week bringing Fall feel.
We're waking up to a bit of a chill in spots of Central Texas this morning. Most have fallen into the 50s. This is thanks to dry air, which will allow for a quick warm-up again this afternoon. By late afternoon, we should reach the lower 90s.
Overnight, Milton is expected to make landfall just south of Tampa Bay as a Category 4 storm. While no effects will be felt in Texas, it will be something to watch. Meanwhile here, an upper-level ridge will develop pushing our temperatures to the mid to upper 90s this weekend.
For fall weather fans, I have good news! A chunk of cold air should break out of Canada and head into the Midwest and Eastern U.S. This should finally bring a fall-like cool-down next week with highs dipping into the 70s!
