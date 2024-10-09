Above normal temperatures continue Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Mornings will remain cool.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cool morning gives way to above normal temperatures this afternoon.

Highs in the 90s, slowly rising to upper 90s into the weekend.

Strong cold front blasts through next week bringing Fall feel.

We're waking up to a bit of a chill in spots of Central Texas this morning. Most have fallen into the 50s. This is thanks to dry air, which will allow for a quick warm-up again this afternoon. By late afternoon, we should reach the lower 90s.

Overnight, Milton is expected to make landfall just south of Tampa Bay as a Category 4 storm. While no effects will be felt in Texas, it will be something to watch. Meanwhile here, an upper-level ridge will develop pushing our temperatures to the mid to upper 90s this weekend.

For fall weather fans, I have good news! A chunk of cold air should break out of Canada and head into the Midwest and Eastern U.S. This should finally bring a fall-like cool-down next week with highs dipping into the 70s!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather