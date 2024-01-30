Above Normal Temperatures Continue

25 WEATHER — It feels more like spring than winter, and that trend will continue for the rest of the week. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s. We should see a few more clouds Thursday, but highs will still make it into the low 70s.

Our next weather maker will arrive during the day Friday. This will cause scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to develop late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Highs will be a little cooler in the upper 60s with the added cloud cover Friday afternoon. Shower chances are expected to continue through the morning hours Saturday. Hopefully we will see some clearing Saturday afternoon into Sunday as breezy west and northwest winds dry us out. We should see more sunshine Sunday, but highs are expected to stay in the upper 60s behind a weak cold front.