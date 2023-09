25 WEATHER — If you like summer, well, you are are getting an extended summer this year. Highs will be in the mid 90s for the rest of the week on into the weekend. Other than a few clouds, it appears rain chances will stay away from Central Texas.

Next week doesn't get much better as we head into October. Highs are expected to still be in the low to mid 90s all week. We may see an isolated storm chance by the end of next week, but those chances only stand at 20% as of now.