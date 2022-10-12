Above Normal October Weather Through Saturday

25 WEATHER — It was a scorcher Wednesday afternoon! We should see a weak cold front bring us down a bit over the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance of storms along the front down in the Brazos Valley this evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front. Highs Thursday under mostly sunny skies will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Friday and Saturday just look hot for this time of year. Highs should climb into the low to mid 90s both days with a few clouds here and there. If you want that last dip in the pool, this is your weekend.

Sunday, things begin to change. A cold front will slide into the area during the day. There is a big difference in the models on timing, but most have us warming into the 80s ahead of the front. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop along the front to help push it south Sunday night into Monday. This will finally bring a fall feel to the area! Showers will taper off from north to south during the day Monday with highs in the mid 70s. If the clouds and rain hold on longer, it could even be a bit cooler than that!

Highs in the 70s should stick around Tuesday and Wednesday as we clear out. A warming trend is expected into next weekend with highs returning to the 80s.