Above Normal May Weather Continues This Week

25 WEATHER — If you liked the weather today, then you will like the rest of the week! Highs should top out in the low to mid 90s for most of us through Friday. It could even be a bit hotter, closer to 100° across our western counties. Make sure you stay hydrated during the May heat!

The weekend may bring a slight pattern change, especially Saturday. A few isolated storms appear possible with highs in the low 90s. It's right back to the low to mid 90s Sunday as the atmosphere dries out a bit more.

Next week still looks hot as of now. More 90s can be expected with little rain. The drought will likely get worse over the next couple of weeks.