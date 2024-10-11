Abnormally hot weekend ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s today with upper 90s on the way for the weekend, breaking record highs.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs get into the upper 90s this weekend, challenging records

Forecast stays dry

Tracking a cold front next week, but how cold remains unsure

Folks across Central Texas got treated to a display of the Aurora last night! While the chances of seeing it tonight are lower, it might be worth keeping your eyes peeled in case we get surprised! No surprises with the forecast though, it will be staying hot. Highs will climb into the mid 90s today, and upper 90s this weekend. Sunday could even bring some triple digits to spots. We will break the daily record high, but if we are able to hit 100 at the Waco Airport, it will mark the latest 100 degree day EVER here!

Monday will stay hot, but then our cold front should pass through Tuesday. I think the coolest air will miss us to the east, but the glancing blow will at least push us down into the mid 80s. Models are still struggling, so its possible the cold air could return. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather