A wet Labor Day for some

25 WEATHER — Today we had several showers and storms to the west of Interstate 35, and I think we will see a similar setup tomorrow. For areas west of Waco, Hillsboro and Temple, Monday should be wetter than what we saw today, with numerous showers and storms breaking out for the afternoon and evening west of I-35. If you are along the interstate or east of there, you still may see some rain come and go, but your chances are lower.

Places like Killeen, Gatesville and Lampasas will want to keep an eye on the sky if outdoor plans are scheduled. Any storms will not be too strong, but some pockets of heavy rain may occur. Tuesday should also bring a round of scattered showers to the area but it will not be as wet as Monday. Some good news is that our temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s for Tuesday through Thursday. Monday will also be in the 80s for those that get rained on frequently. The end of the week should bring back the sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather