A wet end to the weekend

25 WEATHER — For most of today, we've enjoyed a break from the rain and even got to see some sunshine. However, we'll wake up to a cloudy sky tomorrow, although no rain should be around just yet. As we go into Saturday afternoon, scattered showers will pick up. Rain may become increasingly widespread as Saturday night goes on. A cold front arriving from the west will also spell some rain and thunderstorms beginning on Sunday morning.

The storms themselves should behave, but there may be periods of heavy rain during the morning of Christmas Eve. The rain will move to the east over the course of the day, and we should be done with it by that evening. Temperatures will climb to the upper-60s over the weekend, but Christmas will be chillier with highs in the mid-50s. We'll see a few clouds come and go on Monday, and the days following Christmas should be cool and rain-free.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather