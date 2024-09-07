A weekend taste of fall

25 WEATHER — Have you been able to enjoy the lovely weather we had today? It's been a while since we've had humidity this low. Fortunately, this weather is going to continue through Monday, with dry air and lots of sunshine. The winds won't be quite as breezy either. Our nightly lows will even be in the 50s for a bit. We'll start to see things change on Tuesday as a few clouds return and the humidity rises just a bit.

This is in advance of something stirring in the Gulf, which could lead to a tropical depression off the Mexican coast by the middle of the week. This system is expected to bring rain to the Texas coast and may bring some storms to the Brazos Valley on Wednesday as well. Impacts for Central Texas are less certain but look small. The rain will race away by Thursday, leaving us back in the humid weather with highs returning to the 90s by Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather