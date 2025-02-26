A weak cold front rolls in tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — A weak cold front will slip down into Central Texas tonight. A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible behind the front late tonight into early Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Friday, southerly winds return and so do highs in the low 70s. We should make it into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and the mid 70s Sunday. Over the weekend, we will be tracking a system that will mainly pass to the north of Central Texas. With that said, some models bring the far southern part of the trough into the northern parts of the area. If this were to occur, there would be a slight chance of a couple of storms Sunday evening. Right now we will keep chances at 20%.

Next week will start off with more 70s Monday and Tuesday. There could be a few more storms around Tuesday as another storm system approaches Central Texas.