A touch warmer Thursday in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It will be partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows dipping close to freezing in the morning. Highs Thursday should be a touch warmer in the upper 50s to near 60° with a little more sunshine across Central Texas.

We may start off with some sun Friday morning, but clouds will quickly fill in during the day as our next system approaches. Highs Friday will be in the mid 50s with the increased cloud cover. Saturday should be a chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers are possible, especially across the southern half of Central Texas. Sunday look a bit better with highs in the mid 50s.

It now appears that showers will try to roll into Central Texas Monday, so we have lowered highs back into the upper 40s. Tuesday should be dry, but more rain chances are possible Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday, depending on how fast our next system moves through Texas. Highs should be mild in the 60s.