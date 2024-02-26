A taste of June in February?

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the 90s Monday with Mid 90s possible west of I-35. Another warm day is on the way Tuesday before a Cold Front moves in Wednesday.

Highs will reach the low 90s along I-35 today, putting a Record High from 1954 in jeopardy.

Tuesday could be equally as warm, but cloud cover will likely shed a few degrees off of the temperatures.

A cold front moves in Thursday bringing a big switch for the middle of the week and potentially some rain chances.

After a warm day Sunday, we're going to see an even warmer day Monday as a dry line nears I-35. Behind this dry line, temperatures will soar into the mid and potentially even upper 90s across our Hill Country neighborhoods. Along I-35, expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. East of I-35, humid air will stay in place keeping temperatures in the mid 80s. There will also be a higher fire danger west of the dry line with dry air, heat, and some breezes leading to the potential for fires to form and spread.

Expect a similar day Tuesday, with 90s once again entering the picture west of I-35. Temperatures should be a hair cooler thanks to cloud cover working into the upper and mid levels of the atmosphere.

A cold front will move through the area during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, causing high temperatures to occur at that time. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and the 50s for the remainder of the day with mostly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance will work overhead on Thursday leading to some scattered showers. Any rain amounts should be rather light due to a lack of moisture.

Another warm pattern works in for the weekend sending temperatures near 80. Our next storm system sweeps through Monday bringing a chance of some storms and slightly cooler temperatures behind it.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

