A summer-like start to autumn

Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 18, 2022
25 WEATHER — As we begin the week, afternoon high temperatures will generally be in the mid-90s. With the humidity, it may feel closer to 100° at times. Plenty of sunshine will be around, especially as we head into the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday could actually bring highs in the upper-90s to a few places. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s through the week.

Even into next weekend, we're still looking at mid-90s with partly cloudy skies. Our dry pattern will continue for at least the next week, which means there doesn't appear to be any rain on the horizon. A slight cooldown into the low-90s looks possible by next Monday or so.

Caleb Chevalier
KXXV Meteorologist

