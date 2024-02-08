A stray shower or two, followed by a warm afternoon

25 WEATHER — Because of the cloud cover, temperatures this morning are fairly mild, with most of us starting out in the upper-50s. There may be a little sun making its way through to start the day but most of the day should be on the cloudy side. Even so, we should rise to the mid-70s for the afternoon. Before then, there may be a shower or two passing through our southeastern counties. Most areas will miss out on that.

A brief shower will also be possible tomorrow as the clouds hang around. That won't stop temperatures from reaching the 70s again though. The warmth will come to an end on Saturday as a bigger dose of rain arrives. Rain is likely for much of the region, with perhaps some brief heavy rain in the mix and a bit of thunder. Showers will continue to come and go on Sunday, but by Monday the rain should be over with.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather