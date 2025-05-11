A spring heat wave approaches

25 WEATHER — Cloud cover will begin to filter out tonight, leading to a clear morning with lows in the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine will stick around tomorrow, but things will begin to get hotter. Highs for Monday will be in the mid-80s. That's not so bad for May, but the heat will continue to build into Tuesday. By then, we'll have highs in the mid-90s. Fairly sunny weather is expected, then becoming partly cloudy for Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, that should be the hottest day of the week. I'm forecasting 97° for Waco, which would be a new record high. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s will remain from Thursday through the following weekend. Although we'll stay dry for now, some spotty storm chances will arrive on Friday and may stick around for Saturday as well. Odds for rain over the weekend are less certain. This early heat wave may last through next Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather