A small chance of rain later this week

25 WEATHER — No 90s this time for Waco, it was instead back to 100° this afternoon. The next couple days should be about as hot under partly cloudy skies. Come Wednesday, though, we could see the best chance for rain we've had in at least a couple weeks. It's only a 30% chance, but at least it's something. High pressure should weaken enough to allow a few showers and storms to arrive from the north on Wednesday. High temperatures that day should return to the upper-90s.

We could stay just below 100° on Thursday and Friday as well. However, temperatures above the century mark should return on Saturday, and remain there into next week. A gradual warm-up should take place, which may push highs into the mid-100s about 10 days from now. The last of the showers will be leaving us on Thursday, and it could be several days before there is a chance for rain to return.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist