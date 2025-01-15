A seasonable Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We'll see a warm-up before our strong cold front this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A weak cold front moves through today bringing sunshine. We'll see highs getting into the upper 50s.

A warm-up will take us through the end of the week with highs in the mid 60s.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday bringing Arctic air.

Potential for wintry mix setting up for early next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to some spots seeing showers across the Brazos Valley this morning as a weak cold front is working through. That has brought near freezing temperatures to areas north of Waco-Temple-Killeen. As drier air works in behind this front, we should see sunshine filter in. That will push our temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Tonight, a light freeze will be possible across the entire area with lows in the low 30s.

South winds will start to bring a warm-up tomorrow and Friday pushing highs into the mid 60s.

We'll see our strong Arctic front arrive Saturday bringing colder air with highs in the 30s and 40s next week and lows in the low 20s. Things are setting up that we will see the potential for a wintry mix going through next week. Models have been latching onto that more over the last 24 hours, but there are still question marks on the track and how much moisture will be around. For now, the best chances look to be on Tuesday, but we will keep you posted!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather