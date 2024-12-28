A return to quiet weather

25 WEATHER — Several storms churned through the area this morning, and while many of those were able to produce some small hail, most storms stayed below severe limits. We followed that up with sunshine, and clear skies will continue through most of tonight. However, some patchy fog could develop in our eastern counties, which may remain through part of tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be 70s in the west and 60s in the east. Winds will be light.

Southwest winds will kick in on Monday, leading to much warmer weather. We should see upper-70s across much of Central Texas, with maybe a couple spots reaching 80°. Plenty of sunshine will abound. On Tuesday, the cooler air will begin to settle in. We'll have highs in the 50s to start the new year, but some milder weather may be in store by the end of the week. Our next chance of rain may be coming through about a week from now.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather