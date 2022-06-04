A return to hot weather

25 WEATHER — We've enjoyed some slightly cooler days as of late, along with a bit of rainfall, but that will be changing in the week ahead. Highs will be back in the mid-90s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. That's just the beginning of what looks to be another long stretch of very warm weather. On Monday, highs will be in the upper-90s with the heat index above 100°. It is possible that some counties could receive Heat Advisories in the coming days.

Upper-90s are expected from Monday through Friday. I imagine a few places will reach 100° during that time. A slight breakdown of high pressure may allow the mercury to fall a couple degrees by Saturday. Next weekend will be our earliest shot at a couple showers and storms. Until then, the heat dome will be keeping the rain away. Morning lows will be in the 70s for the next several mornings, and the heat may continue beyond next weekend as well.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist