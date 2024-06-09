A return of some pop-up thunderstorms

25 WEATHER — As expected, a few extra clouds dotted the sky today but none of those produced any rain. Meanwhile, a weak front is draped across parts of Oklahoma and is heading this way. It should settle in the region tomorrow, providing a focus for what should be a handful of storms here and there. Right now it looks like any development would just be ordinary thunderstorms, and not everyone will get one in their backyard. Temperatures on Monday will hover near 90°.

Tuesday will be more of the same, and there is some potential for a slightly more organized cluster of storms to make its way here on Tuesday evening. However, that is just one potential outcome. We should be able to enjoy highs in the upper-80s for a change on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second half of the week will feature a return to mostly sunny skies and the heat will begin to rise again, leading to the mid-90s for Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather