A rare "cooler" June day for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thanks to a cold front, we'll see a below normal day for Wednesday with highs in the 80s following morning storms. A few spotty storms will be possible this afternoon, with the best chances over the Brazos Valley.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A few morning storms will be possible, but activity has lessened from overnight.

Spotty storms still possible today

Highs in the mid 80s, below normal for June.

Temperatures increase into the mid 90s with quieter weather for the weekend.

More unsettled pattern leads to more rain chances next week.

Good morning! We were tracking some strong to severe storms working into Central Texas overnight, but a lot of them have lost their punch as they have neared the I-35 corridor. Areas west of I-35 have seen 2-4 inches from this activity, so low water crossings will need to be taken carefully during travel. A few spotty storms will still be possible today, especially closer to a cold front that is working through the area into the Brazos Valley, which should see the highest rain chances. Otherwise, a cooler day is on the way with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight, south winds return and will be with us into the weekend pushing more humid air in. An upper-level high will start to build for the weekend bringing hotter temperatures in the mid 90s. That system will relax early next week leading to a more unsettled pattern with more storm chances next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather