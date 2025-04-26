A quieter weekend with rising temperatures

25 WEATHER — The only thing of note on the radar today has been some spotty showers in our southern counties, and that will likely be all we'll be dealing with this evening. Lows will drop to the upper-60s overnight. We continue our stretch of temperatures being warmer than average with highs in the upper-80s tomorrow. It will be a partly cloudy day, and the same can be said for Monday, which will also be close to 90°.

Possibilities for storms will return on Tuesday, although better chances will likely reside to the north and west of here. If we do see some local storms on that day, some of them may be strong. A slightly better chance of thunderstorms will exist on Wednesday. Storms on that day will have the potential to be strong to severe. Placement and timing is still too early to say. Wetter weather should be exiting the region on Thursday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather