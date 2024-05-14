A Quiet Tuesday In Store

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the mid 80s today under sunny skies. Rain chances return Thursday, but should clear out for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Some fog will be around this morning, in particular over the I-45 corridor and into the Brazos Valley

Skies will clear leading to sunny conditions for the day.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances return Thursday

We're waking up this morning to a little bit of Fog and Drizzle over parts of the Brazos Valley and the I-45 corridor. Use some caution on your morning commute, but fog will clear later this morning giving way to sunny skies. Today will be a real chamber of commerce day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and dry northerly winds helping to kick some humidity out.

Moisture works back north starting tomorrow which could trigger an isolated shower or storm. The moisture eventually helps lead to our next best chance of rain Thursday. It was looking like this would be a widespread rain, but now the high resolution models have gotten ahold of it, and are predicting more of a severe event in the afternoon giving way to some overnight rains. Stay tuned! The models are gonna waver on this over the next 24 hours.

Behind Thursday/Friday's rain chances, things look to quiet down for the weekend into next week. That will also mean warmer temperatures though with highs in the low 90s and feel-like temperatures nearing 100.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather