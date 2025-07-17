A quiet, summer-like day for Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. We're tracking some small rain chances for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Humid weather continues.

A touch hotter today.

Small rain chances from the tropics Friday and Saturday.

Looking hotter next week.

Good morning! It's another quiet morning across Central Texas with partly cloudy skies. The humidity is around again, so get ready for another muggy day. The nice part is today will be rain-free so you can get out and wash the car or do anything you haven't been able to do the first part of this week. Do it today, because we will see small rain chances come back again tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but will feel hotter than 100 in spots thanks to the humidity.

We are still watching a tropical disturbance south of Louisiana. That should come onshore in the Golden triangle tonight. It will be close enough that we could see some small rain chances east of I-35 Friday and Saturday, though nothing widespread is expected. It will also keep temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the weekend. You will need to monitor it if you're heading to beaches on the upper Texas coast.

Next week, high pressure takes over and we're back in the typical July heat!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

