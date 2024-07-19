A peaceful start to the weekend

25 WEATHER — Rain is coming in the forecast, but it will have to wait just a bit. Quiet weather is expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-90s. Sunday will begin a stretch of weather that should be more eventful. We'll start with a few showers and storms in the area on Sunday afternoon. This will be the first of many days in a row with a chance of rain. The best odds will be on Monday and Tuesday.

During that time, we should have numerous showers and storms in the area. Even into Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain will persist. With the cloudier weather and periodic rainfall, temperatures should be on the cool side for July. Highs will remain in the 80s from Monday through the weekend. I can't rule out a few storms here and there as we go into Friday as well. Flooding should generally not be an issue, but next week could bring two to four inches of rain in total.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather