A peaceful start to the week

25 WEATHER — The chilliest mornings of the week are behind us for now. We'll start out tomorrow in the 40s and rise into the low-70s for Monday afternoon. There will be increasing amounts of sunshine as the day goes on. Temperatures will continue to steadily warm over the next few days, leading to the 80s for Wednesday. We should stay-rain free during that time. Thursday continues to be our next chance of rain, and it could come with some thunderstorms.

The overall weather pattern still looks on track to support some strong to severe storms on Thursday. To what degree is still uncertain, but the potential is certainly there. Check back in with us over the coming days as we resolve the details. Cooler weather will settle in on Friday and we could have showers pass over us from Friday through Sunday. Another cooldown into the 50s may be possible by next Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather