A nice day before heat moves in

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s today under sunny skies. Expect near-record heat to take over for the middle of the week as temperatures near the triple digits in spots!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice day today with highs in the mid 80s.

Record-breaking heat for the middle of the week.

Still toasty into the weekend with small rain chances.

Good morning! We're waking up to a little bit of a cool start with lows in the 50s. Get ready for plenty of sunshine which will push us up into the mid 80s. You need to get outside today because the rest of the week will be hot as an upper-level ridge takes over. Highs will near record levels with records in the mid to upper 90s and forecast temperatures getting into the mid to upper 90s and nearing triple digits at times. Wednesday will be our hottest day, but I think we will struggle to officially reach 100 because of the recent rainfall.

Our upper-level ridge breaks down a bit this weekend bringing small storm chances in. Since it is May and we will be warm with highs in the low 90s, we will have to watch any storms for the potential to turn severe. Any activity should be isolated to widely scattered.

Enjoy the nice day today!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather