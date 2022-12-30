A much warmer and sunnier Saturday

25 WEATHER — You may be looking at your radar app and wondering why it's not raining where you are even though the radar is showing rain. There is some rain that is attempting to fall from the clouds, but most of that rain has been drying up before it can make it to the ground. Having said that, a couple sprinkles have been observed today and a light drizzle cannot be ruled out this evening.

Clouds will clear out tonight, leading to lows in the 40s, but we will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs climbing into the 70s. Any outdoor plans to ring in the New Year will be good to go. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on New Year's Day with highs in the 70s again. Monday will be just as warm but we will be watching for the chance of some thunderstorms. Those storms have the best chance to be strong or briefly severe out by I-45 and the Brazos Valley.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather