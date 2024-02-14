CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with increasing clouds and southerly breezes. A light jacket may be needed for evening plans.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunshine will be around for the first part of the day, but clouds will increase in the evening.

South winds will drive temperatures into the upper 60s.

Highs in the 70s hang around the next couple of days before a cold front arrives Friday.

The cold front only brings small rain chances before cooler than normal air works in for the weekend.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures in the 40s and a little high cloud cover. It will be a LOVELY forecast for Valentine's Day with south breezes drawing temperatures up into the upper 60s. Some clouds will work in during the second half of the day, and with the breezes, you may need a light jacket for any evening plans. The evening should remain dry though.

Expect warmer than normal temperatures for the rest of the work week ahead of our next cold front. Highs will near the mid 70s Thursday and low 70s Friday. Our next cold front looks to roll in later in the day on Friday bringing with it the potential for a few showers Friday along the front as it passes through. Any rain amounts will be light, generally less than a quarter of an inch, and some won't see any! This won't be a prolific rain-maker like the last few systems.

Behind the front, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s on Saturday setting us up for a widespread light freeze Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will quickly warm back into the mid 70s for much of next week with a very spring-like feel!

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather