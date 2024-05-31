A lot less wet over the weekend

25 WEATHER — The amount of rain that has fallen over the past few days has been equal to what we might get in a month, so it's good news that the upcoming weekend will be nowhere near as rainy. We're not expecting any major waves of rain to be moving through tonight. There could be a few lingering showers and storms on the southwest fringe of our area this evening but that would be about all. Tomorrow may bring a couple storms here and there, but again, nothing excessive.

Storm chances will slowly trail off over the next few days. Very isolated potential for a storm or two will exist from Sunday through Wednesday, but I think by Thursday all the potential will be gone. As this happens, temperatures will slowly warm up. Highs will be in the upper-80s over the weekend, followed by low-90s for the week ahead. For now, next weekend also looks to be relatively quiet.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather