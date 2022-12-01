A Little Warmer Friday

25 WEATHER — The clouds rolled in Thursday, and they will stick around tonight into Friday. In fact, some drizzle and light showers could develop Friday morning. That will end Friday afternoon with southerly winds taking us up close to 70°.

The weekend will bring another cold front, but this one looks weak as it rolls in Saturday. Highs look to be a bit cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. We should see some breaks in the clouds Saturday, but the cloud cover returns Sunday with a slight chance of showers. Highs Sunday will stay in the low 60s.

A nice warm up is expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. We may even see a couple of low 80s around Tuesday afternoon if everything sets up just right ahead of a cold front. That front will sweep into the area slowly Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures fall into the 60s Thursday and Friday.