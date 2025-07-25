A little less hot we a few storms this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — We should see more cloud cover and a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend. A few showers and storms are possible this evening, especially along and east of I-35 down into the Brazos Valley. Anything should start to die out after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. The best chance will once again be east of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley. We may see a few leftover pop up showers and storms Sunday with highs rising back into the mid 90s.

Next week is looking hot. Highs in the mid 90s Monday with trend toward the upper 90s to near 100° by Wednesday. Another tropical wave may try to spread more clouds and a slight chance of storms into the region late next week. That will hopefully bring highs down a few degrees and bring slight storm chances back to the forecast.

Have a great weekend!