25 WEATHER — The weather looks hot, but a little less hot compared to the past couple of weeks when we saw highs in the 108-111° range. We should be in the upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday and Wednesday with pleasant lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The heat will ramp up a bit more as we head into the latter part of the week on into the weekend. Highs are expected to return into the 101-104° range. While not record highs, these highs will be well above average for this time of year.