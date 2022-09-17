A hot week ahead

25 WEATHER — Like yesterday, a few showers have been noted in the Brazos Valley and along I-45. Those will disappear by sunset, leaving everyone with a quiet night. The hot and humid weather is set to continue through the next several days. Tomorrow's highs should be in the mid-90s. Similar temperatures are expected for the first half of the week.

Some places could even be dealing with the upper-90s by Wednesday and Thursday. That could mean the heat index will be above 100°. All the while, we should see plenty of sun throughout the week. Next weekend should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. Temperatures could return closer to normal about nine to ten days from now. Between now and then, there still does not seem to be any rain headed our way.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist