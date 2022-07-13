Watch Now
A handful of storms possible tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Very isolated storms have been popping up this afternoon but tomorrow we stand a slightly better chance for some rainfall. The days ahead will also be just a little cooler. A couple clusters of storms should work through Central Texas tomorrow afternoon, moving from northeast to southwest. This will be one of the best chances of rain we've had in a while, but many places will still stay dry tomorrow.

Highs will be kept around 103° for Thursday. One or two storms may be strong with the ability to produce 45-55 mph winds. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the whole region tomorrow as well. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with temperatures in the low-100s. The record-setting heat will come to an end after today; highs next week should be about 100° to 102°. That's still quite hot, but it's a welcome change from the excessive heat over this past week.

Caleb Chevalier
KXXV Meteorologist

