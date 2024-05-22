A handful of severe storms likely in Central Texas this evening

25 WEATHER — As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, a Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until 8 PM. We're seeing storms enter our western counties with severe thunderstorm warnings already in place for said thunderstorms. While the tornado risk will be isolated with these, the greater threat with any storms will be large hail (up to tennis balls) and winds of 65 to 70 mph. These storm clusters will push across parts of Central Texas as the evening goes along.

In addition, a Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the area until late Thursday night. Between today's storms and some spotty storm activity tomorrow, some areas could pick up one to three inches of rain with higher amounts here and there. As far as severe potential goes for Thursday, most of that should stay to our north but a strong storm or two may occur locally. Heat and high humidity will continue to be a factor.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather