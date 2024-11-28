A frigid start to Black Friday shopping

25 WEATHER — It's been a cool day and we're in for a cold one tonight. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s for most. A Freeze Warning is in effect for San Saba County, and I think temperatures could also fall to 32° or below in places like Meridian, Hamilton and Goldthwaite. Either way, make sure you are bundled up if you plan to be hitting the stores early in the morning for some deals, because it's going to be brisk.

Some clouds will come and go throughout Friday as temperatures rise to the mid to upper-50s. Another freeze will likely set in for much of the area on Saturday morning, followed by highs in the 60s that afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds should last through Monday, and then by Tuesday we may be talking about some showers working through the area. We'll watch Wednesday for a bit of rain as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather