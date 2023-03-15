A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday

25 WEATHER — We are tracking a storm system that will increase shower chances late tonight into Thursday morning. It will be more on the mild side tonight with lows in the lower 60s. Showers are possible as we start the day Thursday, but there will be a better chance for showers and storms as we head into Thursday afternoon, especially east of I-35. A few of these storms could be severe, but they should be rather isolated.

Our best chance of storms will arrive with a cold front Thursday evening. A line of storms will develop along the front as it moves across Central Texas. The main threat with these storms will be strong winds and some hail. All of the storm activity will move out by midnight. Showers will continue behind the front through Friday morning with gusty north winds and lows falling into the 40s.

Friday and Saturday look cooler with highs staying in the 50s both days. Another cold front arrives Sunday into Monday with even chillier air and a chance of showers. It appears we will be seeing plenty of below normal temperatures Friday through early next week!