A few strong to severe storms possible through Friday AM

25 WEATHER — On and off rain chances are expected through the weekend. A cold front will move through the area during the day Friday. This will set the stage for a few more scattered storms, especially during the morning hours. It will be cooler behind the front this weekend.

TONIGHT: There is a conditional threat for some isolated severe storms. There is plenty of instability to support severe weather with large hail and strong winds, but there is also a decent cap across Central Texas. The cap may weaken a bit allowing a couple of storms to develop. Any storm activity should quickly move northeast out of our area before midnight. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: The best chance of storms should occur during the morning hours as a cold front dives through the region. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail the primary threat. Some of these storms could impact the morning commute, so you may want to allow for some extra time in the morning. The cold front will continue to move south Friday afternoon, and this will likely take the severe weather risk with it. Highs Friday will be in the 60s north and 70s south.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most models have the cold front just south of our area. If this holds true, then we may see a few showers and storms, but the severe weather threat should be from Austin/San Antonio to Houston.

SATURDAY: On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Highs will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Rain chances look a bit lower here, but we could see a few showers here and there. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.