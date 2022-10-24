A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible This Evening

25 WEATHER — It is nice to get a little rain, but we could see our strong to severe storm chances increase a bit late this afternoon and evening. The most unstable air is east of I-35, so that is where the highest potential of any severe weather will be. Storms will likely fire west of I-35 and push east during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong winds and heavy rain. A couple of storms could be strong enough to produce some hail and a couple of isolated tornadoes. Again, that will mainly be across the eastern half of the area. All of the activity should pass east of Central Texas after midnight. It will be breezy in the morning behind a cold front, with northwest winds in the 15-25mph range. We will have plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

It will warm up a bit Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our next system will be on approach Thursday evening into Friday. Another round of showers and storms looks possible once again, but right now the severe potential looks low. Highs Friday will fall into the low to mid 70s with gusty northwest winds as the system departs to the east. That will lead us to a nice fall weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Halloween Monday is looking nice as of now.