A Few Strong Storms Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — The wind continues to howl across the area, and that will be the case through the day Wednesday. This wind is also bringing in more moisture tonight, so there will be a chance for showers and storms, mainly after midnight. A few storms could be strong to severe, but the overall severe threat is on the lower side. If we see a couple of severe storms, strong winds in excess of 60mph will be the main threat. The hail and tornado threat are on the lower side. All of this should be out of here by mid-morning Wednesday with lows in the 50s. It will be sunny and windy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday should bring a little less wind along with nice temperatures. Highs will make it into the mid 70s Thursday and close to 80° Friday.

It appears we are in-store for another nice weekend around here. Highs will be around 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrives early next week!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist