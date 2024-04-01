A Few Strong Storms Possible This Evening

25 WEATHER — A decent severe weather event will unfold this evening across the southern plains. The best chance of severe weather will be from DFW, north into Oklahoma. We may see a few storms develop across our western counties after 6pm. If storms can get going, a couple could become severe with large hail and strong winds. One thing storms will be fighting as the move east toward I-35 is a strong cap. This may tend to weaken storms as they push east across Central Texas through midnight. We will be tracking any storm potential closely tonight. Everything will be out of here in the morning with lows in the low 50s.

The rest of the week is looking rather nice. It will be cooler behind a cold front Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with a breezy northwest wind. Gusts may go over 30mph at times. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and in the upper 70s to near 80° Thursday and Friday.

Our next storm system should arrive sometime late this weekend. Saturday looks nice with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for a few storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Will this linger into Monday? It's a wait and see at this point. Chances are there will be quite a few clouds around, but that doesn't mean we should give up hope of seeing the total solar eclipse just yet!