A Few Strong Storms Possible Overnight

25 WEATHER — Showers and thunderstorms appear likely tonight as a storm system passes over Central Texas. Some of the storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds, but the main threat will be locally heavy rain. Rain totals of 1-2 inches seem plausible with this event. We may see a few locations receive in excess of 3 inches of rain, but that should be isolated. Rain chances will start to end from west to east Saturday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s. Clearing is expected by lunchtime into Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a breezy west wind at 10-20mph. Sunday should remain nice with highs in the mid 60s. It will be breezy again Sunday with northwest winds blowing at 15-25mph.

Monday will start on the cool side with highs near 60°. We should easily climb back into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Friday of next week. A few places may even hit 70° by the end of next week. Rain chances may move back in next weekend as another storm system approaches our area.

Have a great weekend!