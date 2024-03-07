A Few Strong Storms Are Possible Through Friday Morning

25 WEATHER — We will be watching for some potential of strong to severe storms tonight into Friday morning. Right now it appears the best chance for a few storms that may contain some large hail and strong winds will be west of I-35 late tonight. With that said, we all need to be aware that a stronger storm could pop up anywhere across the region. This does not look like a major severe weather event, but a few warnings may become possible. Of course we will be tracking this closely for you tonight. Storms will start to move away from the region during the morning hours Friday, so the afternoon hours are looking pretty nice as highs climb into the upper 70s.

A cold front is expected to slide into Central Texas Friday night into Saturday morning. This will usher in some much cooler air into the area during the day Saturday. We should start off mostly cloudy for the first half of the day Saturday, but some sunshine is expected by afternoon. Highs will be around 60° Saturday and in the mid 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s, so have the jackets handy!

Next week will start off quiet with highs in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances will increase by the middle to end of next week. It appears Thursday could be a stormy day, so we will keep a close eye on that as we move into next week.