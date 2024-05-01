A Few Strong/Severe Storms Tonight

25 WEATHER — It's shaping up to be an active weather night across Central Texas. Scattered thunderstorms may develop across the southern half of Central Texas and push north through the evening hours. These storms could produce large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly an isolated tornado. More storms will develop in west Texas and push into the region after midnight. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds. 1-3 inches of rain are possible, but we could see isolated higher totals in areas where storms move over the same area. This could cause some flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas. Some of this flooding could linger into the morning commute Thursday, so you need to have an alternate travel plan if flooding happens to affect your area. Things should wind down late Thursday morning into the afternoon hours. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with highs in the upper 70s and and lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

How much does the atmosphere recover Thursday into Thursday night? If we do see some recovery, we may see a few more storms approach from the north as we head into Friday morning. It will stay muggy Friday with lows around 70° and highs in the low 80s.

A weak frontal boundary may stall just north of the area this weekend. How close this boundary is will determine storm chances over the weekend. Right now we will go with a 30% chance Saturday and 40% chance Sunday. These numbers will go up or down based on the placement of storms near and close to the front. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s with lows around 70°.