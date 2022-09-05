A Few Storms Through Mid-week

25 WEATHER — A few storms will be possible this evening. Storms won't be for everyone, but a couple of storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and some hail possible. This activity will die out after sunset. Lows in the morning will fall into the low 70s.

Tuesday will bring another chance of scattered storms. Once again, there won't be many, but some folks may get a good downpour. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s, so it will be steamy out there.

Storm chances taper back to 20% Wednesday and even lower Thursday and Friday as drier air moves into the area. It still looks hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, but overnight lows should fall into the upper 60s.

A couple of isolated storms are possible over the weekend with highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.