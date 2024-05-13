A few storms this evening

25 WEATHER — The best severe storm chances will be across southeast Texas and Louisiana tonight. With that said, we can't rule out a few isolated storms this evening. A couple could be strong with locally heavy rain and some hail. Everything should be done by midnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring drier weather to Central Texas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system is slated to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will make a return with locally heavy rain and some severe weather potential. Highs Thursday should be in the low 80s with increasing clouds and better rain chances. The showers and storms may last into Friday, but chances should go down throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend is looking better as of now. It will be partly cloudy with highs warming into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.