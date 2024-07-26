A Few Storms Still Possible This Weekend

25 WEATHER — We are looking at some great weather this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and near 90° Sunday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun both days, and we should be about 8-10° below normal. A few showers and storms are possible, especially east of I-35 through the weekend.

Next week it's back to reality. Our summer high will move over the central plains and sit there all of next week. The hottest weather (100°+) will be in Oklahoma and Kansas because they will be directly under the high. We will be on the edge, but it will still be plenty hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Of course the humidity will make it feel like it's above 100° each afternoon.

Have a great weekend, and enjoy what is left of these below normal temps!